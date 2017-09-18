Lee Wallace ruled out of cup clash and Old Firm derby

The left back is travelling to England after suffering a groin injury on Friday.

Lee Wallace went off injured in the opening stages of the clash at Firhill. SNS

Rangers will be without captain Lee Wallace for this week's League Cup quarter final and Old Firm derby due to a groin injury.

The left back was forced out of Friday's league fixture at Firhill after just 12 minutes and will travel to England on Monday to find out the extent of the problem.

Rangers meet Partick Thistle on Wednesday, after drawing 2-2 with them at the weekend and welcome Celtic to Ibrox for the first derby of the season.

They have been boosted by the news Declan John will be available for selection though after fears he would also be sidelined.

The left back complained of an ankle niggle after the weekend game but returned to training on Sunday.

Manager Pedro Caixinha gave RangersTV an injury update, saying: "Lee Wallace is out, he is travelling to Manchester today to have an assessment on his groin so let's see how it goes."

"Graham Dorrans is back at training today, yesterday he felt a bit sick and the doctor is already on him. He will not train with the team this morning but we think he will be available for Tuesday.

"Jordan Rossiter still has some pain on the knee so he still can't train with the team and is not in our options."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.