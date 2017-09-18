  • STV
  • MySTV

Lee Wallace ruled out of cup clash and Old Firm derby

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The left back is travelling to England after suffering a groin injury on Friday.

Lee Wallace went off injured in the opening stages of the clash at Firhill.
Lee Wallace went off injured in the opening stages of the clash at Firhill. SNS

Rangers will be without captain Lee Wallace for this week's League Cup quarter final and Old Firm derby due to a groin injury.

The left back was forced out of Friday's league fixture at Firhill after just 12 minutes and will travel to England on Monday to find out the extent of the problem.

Rangers meet Partick Thistle on Wednesday, after drawing 2-2 with them at the weekend and welcome Celtic to Ibrox for the first derby of the season.

They have been boosted by the news Declan John will be available for selection though after fears he would also be sidelined.

The left back complained of an ankle niggle after the weekend game but returned to training on Sunday.

Manager Pedro Caixinha gave RangersTV an injury update, saying: "Lee Wallace is out, he is travelling to Manchester today to have an assessment on his groin so let's see how it goes."

"Graham Dorrans is back at training today, yesterday he felt a bit sick and the doctor is already on him. He will not train with the team this morning but we think he will be available for Tuesday.

"Jordan Rossiter still has some pain on the knee so he still can't train with the team and is not in our options."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.