Caixinha: Teams are more aggressive against Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Rangers manager says he doesn't see teams take the same approach against Celtic.

Approach: Caixinha says his side need to expect an aggressive approach.
Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has said that he believes teams take a more aggressive approach to playing his side than they do against other teams.

The Portuguese manager is preparing his team for their League Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle at Firhill, just days after the sides fought out a 2-2 draw at the same venue in the league.

In Friday night's game, Chris Erskine was sent off for a rash tackle on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and there was controversy over a tackle on Ryan Jack by Ryan Edwards.

Asked if he expected the cup match to be as feisty, Caixinha made the observation that teams adopted a much more aggressive attitude against his team than they do in other matches.

"It's interesting," the Rangers boss said. "Normally you watch the opposition teams playing against maybe the four opponents before they play against us.

"Normally those opponents have been top teams, like playing against Celtic and Aberdeen and I don't see the same behaviour. I don't see the same aggression that they have with those teams that they have with our team.

"I'm not criticising. I'm saying that we need to know how to deal with it because it's happening and it's happening on a regular basis. So it's one more thing that we need to care about.

"Not caring about the opponents' game, playing our football but when it's time to fight, it's time to fight.

"It's a fact. I'm not saying why it's happening. The fact is that it's happening and we need to know how to deal with it."

However, the manager didn't think the answer was to take on a more aggressive style themselves.

"I don't think that aggression is paid with aggression," he said. "Football is not about aggression.

"You need to be combative, not aggressive, that's my perspective in football. Play your football and don't focus on that type of situation but know from the very beginning that that is going to happen against ourselves.

"It's not a surprise. It's just a fact that we need to know how to deal with it. When you analyse things and you see the scenario and go for the reality about facing each opponent , you see that things are going in that direction.

"That's the reality you need to face."

