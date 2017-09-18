The Partick Thistle midfielder clashed with Ryan Jack in the sides' 2-2 draw.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5579495669001-jack-edwards-said-there-was-no-malice-in-challenge.jpg" />

Partick Thistle's Ryan Edwards spoke to Ryan Jack at full time on Friday to explain there was no malice or intent in his controversial challenge.

The Rangers midfielder was grounded by a challenge in the first half of the 2-2 league draw at Firhill, with some accusing him of stamping on his foot.

There were calls during the game for Edward to be sent off but he escaped punishment from referee Willie Collum. Jack also continued the game until he was substituted just after the hour mark.

The 25-year-old clarified there was no bad feeling lingering from the tackle ahead of the sides meeting again in Wednesday's League Cup quarter final.

"At the time Willie Collum said to me he never saw it, his view was blocked," Jack said. "That's fair enough, as a player you just get up and get on with it.

"Ryan Edwards came to me after the game and said there was no malice or intent. We shook hands and that was the end of it.

"The way Scottish football is, there's always a bit of feistiness between teams. That's just the manner that the game's played in and it will be no different on Tuesday night."

