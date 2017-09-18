Windass won't face Old Firm derby ban for Firhill gesture

The Rangers midfielder will not be called to account by the Scottish FA compliance officer.

Gesture: Windass won't face a ban. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass will not face punishment for gesturing to Partick Thistle fans during the teams' 2-2 draw at Firhill on Friday evening.

Windass was captured on camera gesturing to Thistle fans while waiting for the ball to be returned for a throw-in and the incident was brought to the attention of the Scottish FA compliance officer.

The governing body's disciplinary rules allow for the compliance officer to deal with serious incidents that match officials missed during games. However, Windass will not face action with the incident not being seen as "excessive misconduct" and not falling under any of the other regulations.

If offensive, insulting or abusing language or gestures are seen by the match officials then they can bring a red card and an automatic one-match suspension. That offence, covered under Scottish FA rule A5, used to be open for retrospective action, with the compliance officer offering a suspension or the option to take the matter to an independent panel.

However, a working party taken from across the game and including input from clubs and the PFA amongst others, recommended that offensive language and gestures were removed from the fast-track disciplinary process to allow the compliance officer to focus on reviewing incidents of violent conduct, serious foul play and spitting.

That recommendation was taken on board and a change to the disciplinary rules was made for the start of the 2016/17 season.

Serious offences can still be dealt with retrospectively under Rule 202, which covers "excessive misconduct". However, that offence requires the sending-off offence to be aggravated. It can bring a suspension of four matches upwards. STV understands that the compliance officer did not consider there was an aggravation of the sending-off offence and did not consider it be excessive misconduct.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.