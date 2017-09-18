Rodgers: Anderlecht change won't affect our plans

The Celtic boss was saddened to hear that the Belgian side had sacked Rene Weiler.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has said that his preparations for the Champions League clash with Anderlecht won't be disrupted too much by the Belgian side sacking their manager.

Anderlecht parted company with Rene Weiler on Monday after a poor run of results, one week before they meet the Scottish champions.

Celtic face Dundee in the League Cup and Rangers in the Premiership before their Group B match but have already started doing their homework on their continental opposition. Rodgers said that there was no way of knowing how big the changes would be but that his side would be ready.

"It will depend on who goes in," he said. "If it is an interim manager comes in, there will maybe be a continuation.

"If it is someone fresh from outside, you are obviously look into their history at other clubs and how they played and worked.

"So there is always a way to do your analysis but of course it is a little bit more difficult than when a coach is in position and in rhythm with how his teams play and the style they play.

"But no doubt whoever is in charge, for us, it is a tough game and we will look at that when it comes."

Rodgers was disappointed to hear that Weiler had left his position but said that it was just part of football.

"He is a not a manager I know, but how more or less difficult it makes the game I am not so sure," he said. "We will look at that closer to the time.

"I am never encouraged when a manager loses his job, I don't think it is nice.

"I don't get encouragement from it. It is a part of football, it happens and of course they as a club will look to put an interim manager in or put someone else in to see if they can uplift their form."

First up for Celtic is the cup tie against Dundee and the manager said he may change his team from the side that defeated Ross County on Saturday, with Dedryck Boyata back in contention after injury.

"Boyata is back in the squad, which is great news for us," he said. "He has been training well but you have to be careful with that type of injury. We will assess it and take it from there.

"Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi are probably a couple of weeks away but are in the latter stages of their rehabilitation.

"So hopefully within the next couple of weeks we will be up to speed with the squad."