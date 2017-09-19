Football Talk: Neuer doubt for Celtic game, Rio in the ring

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Manuel Neuer is in a race to be fit for next month. SNS

It just keeps getting better for Celtic. First they were boosted by the return of Moussa Dembele, then they found out Rangers captain Lee Wallace will miss Saturday's Old Firm derby.

And now Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer could be sidelined for their Champions League double header next month after suffering a foot injury in training.

Oh, and Dedryck Boyata is said to be on the verge of signing a new deal... and making his comeback almost a month ahead of schedule.

Talk about enjoying the rub of the green?

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has everyone talking this morning with the news he's set to become a professional boxer. As you do...

And Partick Thistle will change their ticketing system for tonight's League Cup game against Rangers after Friday's turnstile fiasco.

