Rio Ferdinand confirms bid to become professional boxer

Former England captain has confirmed he will attempt to become a professional boxer.

Ferdinand captained Man Utd. PA

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand has confirmed he will attempt to become a professional boxer with the ultimate aim of challenging for a title belt.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football in May 2015, is taking part in Betfair's 'Defender to Contender' project and will be training with former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

A Betfair press release said Ferdinand would be seeking to qualify for a British Boxing Board of Control licence before starting training and competing for a title belt.

Ferdinand said: "Boxing is an amazing sport for the mind and the body. I have always had a passion for it and this challenge is the perfect opportunity to show people what's possible.

"It's a challenge I'm not taking lightly - clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer - but with the team of experts Betfair are putting together and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible."