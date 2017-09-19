Craig Thomson to referee first Old Firm derby of 2017/18

He will be the man in the middle for the Ibrox clash on Saturday.

Craig Thomson will have the whistle on Saturday. SNS

Craig Thomson has been appointed to take charge of the first Old Firm derby of the season.

The referee will be the man in the middle as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox for the lunchtime kick off on Saturday, September 23.

It will be the third time Pedro Caixinha will face the club's city rivals as manager of Rangers as he searches for his first victory.

The last time Celtic visited Ibrox, in April, they won 5-1 - the same scoreline they recorded in their first meeting earlier in the campaign.

Previous to this, Celtic knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win, Caixinha's first derby in charge.

Thomson will be joined by assistants Alan Mulvanny and Graeme Stewart, with Kevin Clancy the fourth official.

