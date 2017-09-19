Neuer ruled out of Celtic double header with broken foot

The Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper will not play again until January.

No show: Manuel Neuer will not travel to Glasgow. SNS

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of both Champions League clashes with Celtic after breaking a bone in his foot.

The German World Cup champion was initially sidelined for Tuesday's Bundesliga clash with Schalke after suffering the injury in training at the start of the week.

But after undergoing surgery on the hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot on Tuesday morning he will not feature again until January.

The 31-year-old missed the run-in to last season with a broken metatarsal in the same foot, sustained during the Champions League quarter final defeat to Real Madrid.

Celtic face the German giants twice next month, away from home on October 18 and at Parkhead on Halloween.

Bayern Munich currently sit second in Group B having won their first clash 3-0 against Anderlecht while Celtic lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the Bayern Munich site: "Manuel Neuer has sustained another injury and we're incredibly sorry for him.

"The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January."

