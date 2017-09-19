Lennon expects big response after 'lambasting' Hibs players

The manager says his public criticism after a bad defeat has worked in the past.

Neil Lennon was openly critical about his players on Saturday. SNS

Neil Lennon expects to see another big reaction from his Hibernian players when they take on Livingston in the League Cup quarter-final.

The Hibs boss was fuming with his side's 'Jekyll and Hyde' performance against Motherwell on Saturday, when they gave up a two-goal lead and were held 2-2.

It made it three draws on the bounce going into Tuesday night's cup clash at Easter Road.

Lennon openly criticised his players at the weekend, and having seen it work in the past, he hopes it will have the same effect this time around.

"Whenever we've had a disappointing or adverse performance, I've always had a decent bounce back from this group," he said.

"I can't sugarcoat abject performances. I lambasted them after Raith Rovers last season and then we went and beat Hearts comfortably on the Wednesday night.

"Whether we get that type of reaction again, I don't know.

"I like this group, but sometimes they throw one in from left field and you're like 'where does it come from?'. You're left scratching your head but it's down to me to make sure it's not a regular occurrence.

"Sometimes they're Jekyll and Hyde, really good for long periods and then a malaise sets in and they can't get themselves out of it. We need to rectify that or try and make it better."

He added: "They know they let themselves down, they're disappointed but we're over it now and have a quarter final to look forward to which is a big game in the context of the season."