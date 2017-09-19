McInnes: Setbacks have give May more hunger to succeed

The Aberdeen boss says his striker will improve on his impressive early form.

Derek McInnes has said that the setbacks suffered by Stevie May in his career so far have given him a determination to be the best player he can be.

The Aberdeen boss brought May to the club in the summer in what was regarded as a transfer coup, and has been rewarded with three goals from the striker so far.

He praised the forward's contribution so far but said that after a long spell without regular football, May was nowhere near his peak form yet and would reach it in time.

"I think the three goals he's scored have all been different but all real quality," McInnes said.

"He's brought a different dynamic to the front line. I think he's the type of boy that will score plenty of goals for us.

"He's had two years of not playing. So to expect him to be the complete article of where we expect him to be is maybe unrealistic but I think while we get there he'll always score goals.

"He's worth really persevering with. He's done well with his start but there's a lot more to come from him."

After breaking through at St Johnstone, May moved south to Sheffield Wednesday but found himself out of the first team picture. A transfer to Preston North End offered the chance to revive his fortunes but a serious knee ligament injury saw him out for over a year.

McInnes said that those experiences had helped to shape May and had given a a hunger and desire to make the most of himself and surpass the level he was at when he left Scotland.

"I think in any walk of life it's about how you respond to difficult situations," the Dons boss said.

"I think when a player has had that threat of having to stop playing or there's a chance of missing a lot of games or been out injured, it just reinforces the determination in certain players.

"I can see that in what Stevie's producing but also what his intentions are. He's 24 years of age and he's got the bulk of his career ahead of him.

"He's managed to encapsulate quite a lot into his career up until now with injuries, playing for his country, winning a cup, getting a big-money move.

"He's had a lot to deal with but all these experiences will help him and what's clear from speaking to him is that the motivation to be the best player he can be is there."

