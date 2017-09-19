Motherwell appeal Richard Tait's yellow card for diving

Tait's booking will be reviewed by an independent panel on Thursday.

Appeal: Tait's booking is being challenged. SNS Group

Motherwell have lodged an appeal with the Scottish FA to have a booking for simulation overturned.

Richard Tait was shown a yellow card during Well's 2-2 draw at Hibernian on Saturday when referee Barry Cook believed he took a dive in the box, despite the player appearing to have been caught by Hibs' Efe Ambrose.

Tait protested his innocence and Motherwell have backed the player, taking the matter to an independent panel.

The case will be heard on Thursday and if Motherwell are successful the booking will be struck from the records.

