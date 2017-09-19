McCann: Tackling Celtic will make me a better boss

The Dundee manager says he will have to think differently against the cup holders.

Dundee boss Neil McCann has said that setting up his team to face Celtic will make him a better manager.

McCann's side are aiming to end Celtic's long unbeaten run in their League Cup quarter final at Dens Park on Wednesday. The Dark Blues boss, who only began his managerial career at the end of last season, concedes that his side are underdogs but said that the challenge of trying to knock out the cup holders was no more exciting than any other aspect of his job.

"I wouldn't say I'm jumping out of bed at six in the morning saying 'Right, we're playing Celtic'," he said.

"I get excited every morning coming into work. Of course it's new to me but I just love getting on the training ground and training the boys and seeing impacts.

"Seeing teams and players improving is my job as manager and coach. I feel that we're doing that.

"Coming up against Celtic, I think, will help me become a better manager and coach because you don't come up against a team with Celtic's fluidity and movement and freedom every week.

"So it helps me become a stronger coach and manager because you have to think differently."

Thinking differently won't mean taking a gung-ho approach, with McCann acknowledging that a team that sets up with too open a plan could be punished.

"I'm not ignorant to the fact that Celtic are the best team in the country and if you think 'We'll go and play at their game' then it's total bravado," he said.

"You can't do it. That's why every team doesn't do it. So we have to come up with something different.

"Within that different gameplan, the players have to understand that I believe in them and that when we have the ball, we're good enough to give Celtic problems.

"That's where as a coach you earn your corn."

