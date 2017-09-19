Lennon: I'm a very happy man after Hibs' cup victory

Coach said Hibernian totally deserved to reach Hampden after beating Livingston 3-2.

Progress: Hibs have reached Hampden. SNS Group

Neil Lennon admitted to feeling nervous during his side's 3-2 win over Livingston but said he was "a very happy man" as his side reached the League Cup semi-finals.

Livingston took the lead twice at Easter Road but were pegged back by the Premiership side before Anthony Stokes scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

That puts Hibs in Thursday's semi-final draw and head coach Lennon said that it was fully deserved on the balance of play.

"I thought we were excellent," he said. "From an attacking point of view I think we could have scored three goals in the first 10 minutes. We scored two beautiful goals.

"Their second goal was beautiful, there wasn't much defensively we could do about that, their first goal was poor from us because it was set play which we worked on yesterday but we dealt with it and the character the team showed was fantastic.

"You're looking at a very happy man here.

"We're in the semi-final, we got the win, we played good football, we created umpteen chances and thoroughly deserved to win the game.

"It might have been a bit nervy at times but I thought we had good control of the game for long periods."