Livingston boss 'baffled' by refereeing after cup exit

David Hopkin was not impressed with Bobby Madden's spot-kick decision.

Unhappy: Hopkin says Madden got it wrong. SNS Group

Livingston boss David Hopkin said he was left "baffled" by the penalty decision that saw his side knocked out of the League Cup by Hibernian.

The Championship side had taken the lead twice at Easter Road with goals from Alan Lithgow and Raffaele De Vita, but Danny Swanson and Martin Boyle both struck equalisers before Anthony Stokes scored a penalty seven minutes from time to give the hosts a 3-2 win and a place in the Hampden semi-finals.

Hopkin praised his side for their efforts but said referee Bobby Madden got it all wrong with the decision that ultimately settled the tie.

"Some of Bobby's decisions tonight baffled me," he said.

"I didn't think it was a penalty. I've just seen it on TV again.

"The linesman didn't give it, no one did I just think Bobby gave a soft penalty."

"Some of his decisions were baffling, but I can't take it away from Hibs, they're a great side.

"I'm delighted for my whole squad because we came to a very difficult venue and put on a good show."