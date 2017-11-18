Hearts to open Tynecastle stand as Jags game goes ahead

The stadium has passed safety checks ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Tynecastle main stand will be open to fans on Sunday. SNS

Hearts' Scottish Premiership fixture against Partick Thistle on Sunday will go ahead as planned after the new Tynecastle stand passed safety checks.

Builders have been working overtime to ensure the stand met requirements in time for the visit of Alan Archibald's side.

Hearts initially failed to win the temporary safety certificate when Edinburgh City Council carried out inspections earlier in the week.

Final checks will take place at 8am on Sunday, but the certificate has now been granted.

It looked to be another setback for the club after they previously targeted being "open for business" on Sunday, November 5. Their fixture against Kilmarnock had to be moved to Murrayfield after they were unable to host the game at Tynecastle.

Murrayfield was no longer an option for the club this weekend, however, as it was used for the Scotland rugby match against New Zealand on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday night, Hearts said: "The club is delighted to announce that we have our temporary occupation certificate for the new stand.

"Subject to a final safety check at 8am, the game will kick off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

"We thank you all for your patience."