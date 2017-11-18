  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixtures

Laura Brannan

There were five top flight games with only Hearts and Partick Thistle not featuring.

Hamilton Accies celebrate David Templeton's opener at Ibrox.
Hamilton Accies celebrate David Templeton's opener at Ibrox.

Aberdeen 0-2 Motherwell

Louis Moult got Motherwell back to winning ways with a double against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The striker struck on either side of half time to secure the three points and set them up perfectly for next weekend's League Cup final against Celtic.

It's the first victory for the Steelmen in three games after they lost to Hibs and then Ross County.

Dundee 0-0 Kilmarnock

It was honours even at Dens Park as Dundee and Kilmarnock shared the spoils after a goalless draw.

The result keeps Dundee rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership while Steve Clark's side sits three points ahead in tenth place.

Hibernian 1-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone dramatically ended a run of six games without a goal with a last-minute win against Hibs at Easter Road.

Murray Davidson, the last player to score for the Saints, when he netted the winner against Hamilton Accies in the league meeting midway through September, broke the deadlock on 74 minutes.

Anthony Stokes looked to have secured a points when he converted from the spot inside stoppage time after Martin Boyle won a controversial penalty.

But Steven MacLean subjected them to their first league defeat in a month when he scored the winner with the final kick of the game.

Rangers 0-2 Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies stopped Rangers from winning their third consecutive domestic game for the first time in almost a year with a 2-0 win.

It was the first time Accies had won at Ibrox since 1926 and was the first points dropped by the Rangers interim manager since he returned to the helm last month.

Former Rangers attacker David Templeton opened the scoring shortly after the break before Darren Lyon, who started his career at Ibrox, doubled their advantage nine minutes from the end.

Ross County 0-1 Celtic

Celtic extended their domestic unbeaten run to 64 games with a late victory in the Highlands.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths curled home a sensational free-kick 12 minutes from the end to secure the points in the lunchtime kick off.

It sank a stubborn County who had put up a defensive fight on their home patch for the majority of the game.

