Motherwell boss: Not just Louis Moult who deserves praise

The Well striker netted both goals against Aberdeen in the 2-0 win at Pittodrie.

Stephen Robinson and Louis Moult at full time at Pittodrie. SNS

Stephen Robinson praised Louis Moult for his part in Motherwell's 2-0 victory over Aberdeen but insists it was a collective team performance that earned the three points at Pittodrie.

The result was Motherwell's first win in three games and a timely boost ahead of next Sunday's League Cup final against Celtic.

But Robinson was keen to point out the striker, who netted a double, was not the only hero in his side.

"It's a fantastic achievement for Louis and he should be very proud," Robinson said. "He's come back from disappointment in his career and he thoroughly deserves all the plaudits he's getting.

"But I have to reiterate it was a massive team performance. Louis' work-rate, more than his goals, was what was most impressive for me, and if you've got a back four defending as they did today, they deserve as much credit as Louis."

Robinson was pleased to see next week's game at Hampden was not a distraction for his players as they took on Derek McInnes' men Pittodrie.

He added: "I said all week we would remain focused on this game, because this is a tough place to come. Derek's put together a great side and when you look at who they brought off the bench you know you're against a very good side.

"We changed our shape today, and actually changed it three times during the match, but I can throw anything I want at them tactically. Our boys buy into it and their work-rate and desire to learn and be better every day is a common theme around the football club."