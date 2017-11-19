Leigh Griffiths aims to reach 100-goal mark before 2018

The striker scored his 94th goal for Celtic in the win over Ross County on Saturday.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his winning goal against Ross County. SNS

Leigh Griffiths notched his 94th goal in Celtic colours and revealed that he aiming to reach the 100-goal mark before the new year.

The 27-year-old Scotland striker curled home the only goal of the game against Ross County in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win in the Highlands.

Now looking forward to the Champions League clash with Paris St Germain in France on Wednesday night, Griffiths told the club's official website: "I'll just keep chipping away and help the team get three points.

"That's the most important thing. If I can get to the 100-mark, then I'll be absolutely buzzing. I'm hoping to do that before the end of the year and we have a lot of games between now and then.

"When it happens it'll be special, but right now my focus is on going back down the road, recovering and looking forward to Wednesday night.

"It's always a difficult place to come with the journey, the pitch wasn't great and, in the first half, we had the sun in our eyes.

"We just keep chipping away. We go from the first minute to the 90th and it doesn't matter when we score, as long as we do it and get three points.

"I've had a lot of practice with the free-kicks over the summer and nine times out of 10 I've either hit it over the bar or the keeper has made a save. Thankfully that's the one which got us the three points."