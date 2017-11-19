  • STV
Archibald unhappy over wait for Tynecastle clash go-ahead

Partick Thistle seek answers after 1-1 draw with Hearts before new main stand.

Battle: Hearts' Esmael Goncalves in action with Partick Thistle's Niall Keown
Battle: Hearts' Esmael Goncalves in action with Partick Thistle's Niall Keown

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald remained unhappy about late confirmation that their game against Hearts would go ahead despite a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

The Jambos returned home for the first time since July after their renovated main stand was eventually passed safe on Sunday morning, hours ahead of the Premiership fixture.

Kick-off was then delayed for 15 minutes due to queues at the turnstiles.

Less than two hours before the scheduled 3pm start the Maryhill club released a statement claiming the uncertainty had been unfair on the fans, with questions now arising for the Scottish Professional Football League to answer.

The Thistle statement said: "On Monday, we will be asking the SPFL for an extensive review into the circumstances that allowed this situation to arise."

Thistle left with a point after an 85th-minute strike by substitute Kris Doolan cancelled out Isma Goncalves' opener, but Archibald said: "I totally back the statement. It wouldn't have happened if Rangers were coming would it, let's be honest?

"That is not a wee club mentality. I just think with the amount of traffic, personnel, they wouldn't have allowed that to go to the last minute.

"I think there would have been more common sense rather than Hearts having to do the work that they had to do to rush about to get it on.

"I am not going to lie, the last couple of days were difficult.

"Nothing against Hearts, they were desperate to get the game on as well, so were we.

"It is a league's position, they should have taken a stance on it, made a decision one way or the other, gave them a cut-off point and rescheduled it for Wednesday, just like they do for cup replays."

"It wouldn't have happened if Rangers were coming would it, let's be honest? That is not a wee club mentality. I just think with the amount of traffic, personnel, they wouldn't have allowed that to go to the last minute."
Alan Archibald

Hearts boss Craig Levein was frustrated with the Thistle leveller, and claimed the officials missed two infringements in the lead-up to Doolan scoring.

Levein said: "I feel frustrated and a bit disappointed, particularly in the officials because the goal is offside and a handball.

"We managed to restrict Thistle to one shot on target which was the goal. I don't know who it was. He's offside when the ball has gone in, challenged for it, then he's punched it to Doolan.

"For me it's a clear offside, even if there are enough bodies so the linesman didn't see the handball. I thought it would take something like that to beat us.

"Defensively we weren't out of second gear. I was really pleased with that aspect but unfortunately we're sitting here ruing the fact the officials didn't do their job properly."

Archibald responded by saying: "Our goalkeeper says he thought (Kyle) Lafferty was offside for Goncalves' strike, whether he was interfering or not I am not sure.

"I think Craig will maybe feel lucky to get the point at Firhill (in September) when one (Hearts goal) was cleared off the line so that evens it up if it was."

