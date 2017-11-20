Football Talk: O'Neill talks on hold, McLeish return?

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Wait: There will be no decision on Scotland's new manager yet. SNS

The domestic football returned at the weekend but the international chat rumbles on.

Scotland's new manager is a story that is set to go on for a while but it's hit an unexpected stumbling block after Michael O'Neill suffered a family bereavement.

He has now put talks on hold after the Scottish FA were given permission to approach him.

Meanwhile, the subject of Rangers' new manager is also continuing with Alex McLeish now emerging as the bookies favourite.

Another name being linked with the role is Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes but he's now said to be attracting interest from West Brom.

And the warm up for the weekend's League Cup final has already started, with Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson getting a head start with the mind games.

Let the fun begin.

