SPFL will discuss Tynecastle row with Partick Thistle

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Jags are unhappy their match against Hearts only got the green light on Sunday.

Complaint: Tynecastle's opening was delayed.
Complaint: Tynecastle's opening was delayed. SNS Group

The Scottish Professional Football League has responded to a complaint by Partick Thistle, saying they plan to discuss the late decision to all allow the game against Hearts to go ahead.

The league said it is normal for them to give a match every chance of going ahead at the scheduled time and congratulated Hearts for completing their stadium work on time

Thistle's Premiership match against Hearts on Sunday was only given the green light hours ahead of kick-off.

The Edinburgh club had raced to complete work on their new main stand to get a safety certificate that would allow the game to be played.

Work on the new stand at Tynecastle began in the summer and the club had originally hoped it would be open for business in September.

Some home matches were switched to away games to accommodate the work and Hearts played several matches at Murrayfield.

The date was then pushed back and it emerged early last week that there were concerns it would not have the required work and certification completed before Thistle's visit.

Contractors worked additional hours and council officials made multiple visits before the decision was made on Sunday morning.

'We congratulate Hearts on pulling out all the stops to have the stadium ready for yesterday's game.'
SPFL

Thistle released a statement saying they would be complaining to the SPFL about the situation, saying the late decision was unacceptable and "damaging" to Scottish football.

The league has now said it would be willing to hear the concerns and complaints of Thistle officials.

"It is our policy to ensure that we give every possible opportunity for matches to proceed at their scheduled time," an SPFL spokesperson said.

"That applies in cases of inclement weather, fogbound pitches or, in this situation, to enable building works to be completed.

"Signs in the run-up to yesterday's game, as well as the very regular updates we received, all indicated that the match would be able to proceed as scheduled."

They added: "We are grateful for the patience and understanding shown by both sets of fans, as well as by the players and officials of each club. We congratulate Hearts on pulling out all the stops to have the stadium ready for yesterday's game.

"A congested fixture schedule always presents a challenge so we will always do what we can to avoid the need to squeeze more matches into an already busy calendar.

"We note Partick Thistle's calls for a review into the events surrounding this game and will be in contact with them in due course to discuss their views.

"The new Tynecastle stand represents a very significant investment by Hearts and is an extremely welcome addition to the game in Scotland."

Partick Thistle say they have "noted" the SPFL's response to their statement.

A spokesperson said:

"We have lodged our concerns in writing and will look forward to positive discussions with them in due course to ensure that this situation does not recur."

