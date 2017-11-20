Greg Docherty: Have Hamilton Accies unearthed new star?

The midfielder set up his side's second to sink Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5652512336001-is-greg-docherty-the-next-big-thing-in-scottish-football.jpg" />

Greg Docherty is not a new name in Scottish football.

He scored the winning goal to keep Hamilton Accies in the top flight last season, condemning Dundee United to another year in the Championship.

The midfielder made his senior debut in 2013 when he was just 17 in a 1-0 defeat to Alloa and he also featured in the closing stages of Hamilton's 1-1 draw against Celtic at New Douglas Park two seasons ago.

But he has stood out this year, no more so than his contribution at Ibrox on Saturday, which has led to his manager Martin Canning singing his praises.

Docherty excelled in midfield against Rangers and rounded off a sublime performance with an inch-perfect assist in the closing stages.

He provided the killer pass for Darren Lyon to slot home Hamilton's second of the afternoon to beat Greame Murty's side on their own patch.

It was the first time the club have done so in Glasgow in almost a century - 91 years to be exact - and 30 since they last defeated Rangers, knocking them out of the Scottish Cup.

Canning was still enjoying the result two days later when STV caught up with him and he picked out Docherty for special praise.

"This season he's our most productive player," he said.

"That's now six assists and two goals, he's been involved in eight of the 21 goals we've scored in the league.

"His expected assists and chances that he creates for other people, he's third in the league so that tells you everything about his performances this season."

Canning has also been calling for his 21-year-old rising talent to be playing in the Scotland youth setup on a regular basis.

Docherty was included in last month's under 21s squad and featured against England but was an unused substitute in the three games that followed.

For a club that's already produced the likes of Ziggy Gordon and Ali Crawford, and further back James McCarthy and James McArthur, Docherty is another exciting talent they can add to their proud list of graduates.

While it is exciting times for him just now, Canning believes there is a lot more to come in the future.

"It's not just his work rate, effort or physical strengths, it's his quality as well," the manager said. "He's going the right way, he's played a lot of games for just turning 21.

"The thing is, he's got to continue to improve and he is, he's continuing to improve week on week which is important.

"Some players get to a level and you can see they've reached their level but that's not the case for Greg. He looks like he can kick on again."