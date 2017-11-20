Hearts drawn to face Hibs in Scottish Cup fourth round

Holders Celtic will host Brechin City in the next round of the competition.

Familiar foes: Hibs celebrate their win over Hearts in last season's competition. SNS

Hearts have been drawn at home to city rivals Hibs in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

It is the third season in a row an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle has come out of the hat.

The draw was made on Monday afternoon and also produced a Lanarkshire derby, with Motherwell at home to Hamilton.

Holders Celtic have a home tie against Brechin City, while Rangers face a trip to play Fraserburgh.

Kilmarnock will play Ross County in an all-Premiership tie, while Aberdeen host St Mirren.

St Johnstone have been drawn away against Albion Rovers and Dundee play host to Inverness.

Partick Thistle face a trip to play the winners of the replay between Montrose and Queen of the South.

A Highland League side is guaranteed to be in the fifth round after Formartine United were drawn against Cove Rangers.

Ties are scheduled to be played on January 20.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw in full