Fraserburgh boss: Players need permission to face Rangers

The Highland League side drew their dream tie in Monday's Scottish Cup draw.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie has joked his side's Scottish Cup hopes lies in the hands of his players' employers.

The Highland League minnows landed a dream tie when they were pulled out against Premiership giants Rangers in the fourth round draw on Monday.

Cowie now hopes his players' bosses are understanding enough to grant them the time off work needed to play the fixture in January.

"I've got guys in my side that will have to get the morning off work to play against Rangers," he said.

"I just hope their bosses are football men and understand. A lot of them are Rangers fans so they'll be playing their heroes.

"It's a massive draw for this club. Financially it will really help us out as you can imagine, in today's world it is difficult to run a club."

He added: "To know one of the biggest clubs in Britain coming up to play you is fantastic. If the TV came too that'd be unbelievable.

"I'm still on cloud nine. I decided to get all the players together to watch the the draw because I had a feeling something was going to happen.

"The longer the draw went on the more we began to believe. We were all shouting for number 29 when our name finally came out - then our prayers were answered."

Fraserburgh are due to host the tie on the weekend of January 20-21st but it remains to be seen ifthey will be able to hold it at Bellslea Park.



Their ground holds just 3000 fans and bosses will now have to decide whether or not to stage the tie on home soil or move it to a bigger venue.

When Celtic drew Lowland League East Kilbride in the Scottish Cup fourth round two seasons ago they moved the game from K-Park to Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.

"The question now is, can we accommodate them?" Cowie said.

"They have such a big support and for footballing reasons I'd love it to be here. But I understand that is a decision we will have to make as a club. If it has to be moved so be it.

"Whatever happens this is definitely the biggest game the club has ever seen. We have nothing to lose. Not one thing. It's at home, so that gives us a chance. If a lot of things go in our favour, you never know what can happen."