Eddie Wolecki Black returns to coaching after stroke

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The former Airdrie manager is taking charge of the Motherwell women's team.

Eddie Wolecki Black, Motherwell Ladies
Motherwell Football Club

Eddie Wolecki Black has returned to coaching less than two years after suffering a stroke that almost killed him.

The former Airdrie manager, who has been out of the game since March last year, has taken charge of Motherwell Ladies.

Black fell ill in the dressing room at Cowdenbeath's Central Park during the half-time break of the League One match on March 5, 2016, which his side won 3-1.

Speaking to the BBC when he recalled the incident, Black said: "Everything was fine. I went to wash my hands and I couldn't turn the tap on. I grabbed our physio and said, 'I don't feel too well, something's wrong'."

Black has since been focusing on his road to recovery and returned to the pitch at the start of the year when he coached with Lowland League side BSC Glasgow.

The 52-year-old was a guest at the under-16 training session where he was able to pass on his knowledge and experience to the young players.

He will now make a full return to the game by joining the Fir Park side - his first involvement in the women's game after a hugely successful stint in charge of Glasgow City.

He led them to four consecutive league titles, eight cup wins and the quarter finals of the Women's Champions League between 2011 and 2015.

"The brain haemorrhage I suffered was massive but I don't need to go into the realms of how terminal a brain haemorrhage can be because you've got a stand named after a guy who had one.
Eddie Wolecki Black

Speaking to the Motherwell FC, Black said: "I'm delighted to be honest. I've been waiting for an opportunity to come back in. I'd obviously been looking around and had been unsuccessful in one or two applications.

"But I was contacted by Alan Burrows, we had some conversations which have led to this day so I'm very keen now just to get started.

"I was advised I may not walk or talk again which is a normal consequence for most people who have had a stroke.

"The brain haemorrhage I suffered was massive but I don't need to go into the realms of how terminal a brain haemorrhage can be because you've got a stand named after a guy who had one.

"Unfortunately for him he didn't survive his but I am thankful to survive mine. I'm still getting better with every passing month and I hope to be far stronger when again by the time the league season starts in March."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.