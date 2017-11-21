SFA chief executive told to back up Hampden cost claims

Queen's Park have taken issue with a recent interview by Stewart Regan.

What does the future have in store for Hampden Park? SNS Group

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan has been told to back up his claims about the cost of using Hampden by Queen's Park.

The SFA's current lease ends in 2020 and it is still undecided where international matches and major cup games will be held.

Queen's Park, who own the national stadium and use it for their home fixtures, receive rent payment from the SFA.

The club have taken issue with a recent interview with chief executive Stewart Regan, who said it could prove too expensive to remain at Hampden.

Speaking to the BBC, Regan stated "We know it will cost many, many millions of pounds to stay for another term of a lease similar to what we have now".

In a statement, Queen's Park have responded by saying: "This causes Queen's Park, as owners of the national stadium great concern.

"We have to date had no detailed access to any evidence to substantiate this statement and would seek confirmation from the Scottish FA that they have fulfilled their responsibilities, under the present lease, to maintain the stadium and further detailed evidence to support Mr Regan's statement."

"We have to date had no detailed access to any evidence to substantiate this statement and would seek confirmation from the Scottish FA that they have fulfilled their responsibilities, under the present lease, to maintain the stadium and further detailed evidence to support Mr Regan's statement. Queen's Park FC

The club added: "Whilst Mr Regan has stated it would take many many millions of pounds to remain at Hampden, he has not clarified how much it would cost the Scottish FA to leave Hampden.



"For the past 17 years the stadium has been successfully operated by Hampden Park Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Scottish FA, with many areas of revenue generation, including sponsors, naming rights, third party rentals and concerts."

Queen's Park also said reports they receive £800,000 worth of rent a year are not accurate.

While they would not confirm the exact amount they said it is "much much less" and the vast proportion is retained by the SFA for stadium maintenance.

Meanwhile, the League One side have urged the governing body to think beyond the financial figures when deciding where their future lies.

"The present lease arrangements allow the Scottish FA to work independently with a vast degree of flexibility and the ability and freedom, for example, to bid and be awarded matches from the UEFA 2020 Euros," they said.

"The decision to remain or leave cannot be based purely on cost, the city of Glasgow and indeed Scotland could be greatly affected by the loss of the iconic Hampden Park, recognised worldwide as the home of Scottish Football."