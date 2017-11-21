IFA offer O'Neill six-year deal to stay on as boss

The Scottish FA has been given permission to talk to the Northern Ireland manager.

Offer: A new contract is on the table for O'Neill. SNS

The Irish FA has offered Michael O'Neill a new six-year contract in the hope of persuading him to stay on as Northern Ireland manager.

The governing body has granted permission to the Scottish FA to speak to O'Neill about becoming Gordon Strachan's successor as national team boss.

They are keen for him to remain in position, however, after narrowly missing out on a place at next year's World Cup.

They IFA has offered a new long-term contract on improved terms if the manager turns down offers from elsewhere to lead the team into Euro 2020 qualifying.

The offer was made last week, before the death of O'Neill's mother, which put a halt to any immediate discussion of his future.

The 48-year-old has also been linked with club jobs since Northern Ireland's defeat to Switzerland in the play-offs.

His stock is high after lifting the nation up the FIFA rankings, qualifying for Euro 2016 and being within 180 minutes of Russia 2018.

O'Neill turned out for six Scottish clubs during his playing career and was handed his first job in management by Brechin City in 2006. He still lives in Edinburgh.

After two years in the job he moved to Shamrock Rovers, winning the league twice and guiding the club into the group stage of the Europa League.

Success at club level led to his appointment as Northern Ireland boss in 2011.