Motta ruled out of Champions League clash with Celtic

Injury: Motta won't face Celtic. SNS Group

Paris Saint-Germain will be without key midfielder Thiago Motta when they play Celtic on Wednesday.

The Brazilian international has been ruled out of the Champions League match at the Parc des Princes after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee.

"Thiago Motta will not be able to play tomorrow," PSG manager Unai Emery said. "But I think that the other players are totally ok.

"They are in better form that Saturday. [Thomas] Meunier can play and if he trains well tomorrow he will be fine."

The French side have won all four of their games in the group stage so far, scoring 17 goals and not conceding once. PSG opened their campaign with a 5-0 win against Celtic in Glasgow and know that they will be guaranteed to top the group if they better Bayern Munich's result against Anderlecht.

"Our aim is to take the three points," Emery said. "The Champions League is very important to us, we want to go far in this competition."