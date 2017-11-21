Emery: PSG focused for 'difficult' game against Celtic 

The French champions are targeting three points and top spot in group B.

Target: Emery wants first place for PSG. SNS Group

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery says his side are focused on topping their Champions League group but does not anticipate an easy night against Celtic.

The sides meet in Paris on Wednesday with the French champions having already beaten Brendan Rodgers' side 5-0 in Glasgow on match day one.

That set PSG on a run of four wins in the group B and Emery said was determined to record a fifth, all but guaranteeing top spot.

"We want this first position," he said. "We want the best performance possible.

"In order to be first in the group we have to win tomorrow. We have to play our game against Celtic, play well, be aggressive and win the three points.

"The first games were really good for us and our team has shown that we are really committed to win in this competition, we want to go far."

The Spanish coach was respectful of Celtic and said his players could not switch off if they were to achieve their aims.

"Celtic are a good team, they have very good players who all play in their respective national teams, they want to win and they are good in the Scottish league," he said.

"I am sure that tomorrow is going to be difficult but we will speak with the players about the importance of the three points.

"We have to play at a high level for 90 minutes."