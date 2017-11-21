The Motherwell defender says their approach can upset Celtic at Hampden.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5653914108001-hartley-we-will-stick-to-our-physical-game-to-lift-cup.jpg" />

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley says they will not change their "physical" approach to play Celtic at their own game in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Hartley and his teammates are preparing for Motherwell's first final since 2011 and he is confident they can take the last step to lift silverware.

Questions were asked about the officiating in Motherwell's win over Rangers in the semi-final of the competition, with both Louis Moult and Fabio Cardoso suffering injuries from elbowing incidents.

Hartley said the physical side was part of the game and Motherwell would have to play to their own strengths to come out on top at Hampden.

"It's a contact sport, isn't it?" he asked. "Go and play basketball if you want a non-contact sport.

"We're a physical team. If we try to play Celtic at their game, they're going to beat us. We've got to play our game and being physical, getting on to second balls, being organised and drilled is what we're about.

"We're not going to change the way we are."

'We've got no bad eggs. We're a hard-working group of lads, very grounded and we take every day as it comes.' Peter Hartley

The defender, who joined the club in the summer transfer window, said he sensed immediately the potential the team held.

"From day one in the first training session I saw the standards that the gaffer sets in training and the standard of the boys here, the will to win and the will to learn," he said.

"We've got no bad eggs. We're a hard-working group of lads, very grounded and we take every day as it comes.

"We go into every game with no fear and we just go out there and give everything we've got and what happens, happens.

That togetherness, along with victories against Aberdeen and Rangers, has Hartley confident Motherwell can end their 26-year wait for silverware.

"I fully believe we can get a result," he said. "I think we've got a great group of lads and we've shown that we're no pushover.

"It's not a fluke or luck that we've beaten Aberdeen because we've scored five goals against them in three games.

"I know Celtic's a completely different team to Aberdeen but we're going out there with full belief."

He added: "We've earned the right to be there and we should go out and enjoy it but those games have gone now and now we've got Celtic three times in six days.

"The only game we're concentrating on is the final, which is the first game on Sunday."