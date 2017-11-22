  • STV
Celtic will face 'best of the best' in Paris, says Rodgers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Celtic boss says he wants an improved performance against PSG on Wednesday.

Challenge: Rodgers wants a better performance.
Challenge: Rodgers wants a better performance. SNS Group

Celtic will be facing a Paris Saint-Germain side that can be ranked among "the best of the best" on Wednesday, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The French side opened their group stage campaign with a 5-0 win in Glasgow and Rodgers was realistic in assessing his team's chances of an upset in Paris.

While not ruling out a positive result, he said that regardless of the outcome he would be measuring his side's performance level against a club that's spent heavily in the hope of winning the competition.

"We certainly hope we can get a better performance and result," Rodgers said. "We have taken encouragement as the games have gone on. 

"Our last performance against Bayern Munich was excellent. If you don't get the result, for us, it is about taking pride in the performance. So that is something we hope we can achieve. 

 "We understand that we are playing against a team that is arguably the best of the best which is a huge challenge for every team they come up against, not just us. 

"Their team has a helluva chance of winning the competition, they have big game experience and quality in every position and that includes the bench as well. 

Celtic were undone by a front line that included world transfer record buy Neymar in Glasgow and Rodgers said the Brazilian and his attacking team-mates would test any defence.

"When you have the goal threat that this team have, with Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe and this type of quality you can go anywhere knowing you can score goals and win games," he said.

"It is a tough ask but for me there are always optimism in the game because there is always so much intent that you can take from them and for us it is about having that personalty and pride in how we play. 

"We can be as good as we want to be but it may still happen. You only need to look at their results and how well they beat teams. 

"We would like to obviously put up a better show in relation to performance and the scoreline. That is key for us and hopefully we can do that."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.