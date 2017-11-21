  • STV
  • MySTV

Gordon: Celtic need to be more aggressive against PSG

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Celtic goalkeeper says even a point from the game in Paris would be "enormous".

Plan: Gordon says Celtic will work to frustrate PSG.
Plan: Gordon says Celtic will work to frustrate PSG. SNS Group

Craig Gordon has said that Celtic need a more aggressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain than they showed in the group stage opener.

PSG took a 5-0 win in Glasgow with a display that showed why their front-line is rated as amongst the best in the game. Gordon said that Celtic showed the superstars from the French side too much respect and won't make the same mistake on Wednesday.

"We've watched the previous game back," the goalkeeper said. "We've got ourselves a game plan and we know what we're coming here to try and do.

"We know it's going to be difficult to implement that but we want to give ourselves a chance to stay in the game as long as possible.

"We can show teams a little bit less respect. I think we knew they were a good team and maybe sat off a little bit. We can be more aggressive than we were in the first game. 

"We didn't make many tackles and we're looking to do more of that in this game."

Gordon said that the PSG front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe was among the best he has faced. He conceded that if Unai Emery's side are at their best, it may be impossible to contain them and that even a draw in the Parc des Princes would be "enormous".

"I've been lucky enough in my career to come up against most of the best strikers in the world at some point but that was up there with the best I've seen," he said. "The PSG performance in that first game was sensational. 

"We can't get away from the fact that they were that good and sometimes it doesn't matter what you do in a game if you come up against a team that's in top form and played the way they did that night. Sometimes you have to put your hands up and say they were just too good.

"It would be enormous. They've not even been conceding goals so it's difficult for anybody to come here and think about getting a win, never mind a draw.

"We'll give ourselves a chance and try to get a good start in the game. That's what we'll concentrate on. If we can do that and frustrate them for a while then we'll give ourselves a possibility later in the game."


Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.