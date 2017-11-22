Football Talk: O'Neill to snub offer, new McCrorie deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Michael O'Neill is reportedly not keen on the Northern Ireland offer. SNS

Good morning and welcome to your daily managerial update.

Today the focus is back on Michael O'Neill after he was offered a bumper four-year extension to his Northern Ireland contract, which still has two years to run.

It has been reported he will turn the offer down though, leaving him open to continue talks with Scotland... or see if the supposed West Brom interest is accurate.

Elsewhere, Rangers look set to offer twin brothers Ross and Robby McCrorie new deals and Dundee have taken goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe on trial.

So what does that mean for Scott Bain's future...?

Today's top stories

Champions League build-up

ICYMI

The best of social media

Today's back pages