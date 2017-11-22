Chris Cadden: From local lad to potential Motherwell hero

The Motherwell midfielder is desperate to end the club's 26-year wait for a trophy.

Chris Cadden was not born the last time Motherwell lifted a claret and amber-draped trophy in 1991.

It was a whole five years before he was even a twinkle in his parents' eyes, but he still grasps the magnitude of Sunday's game.

The Steelmen take on Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden Park in a battle to lift the first silverware of the season.

For the Scottish champions it is a chance to extend their unbeaten domestic run to 65 games and lift their fourth consecutive trophy, adding to last season's treble.

For Motherwell it is not only a chance to end that historic run but also an opportunity to make dreams a reality, none more so than for Cadden himself.

He says: "When I was growing up through the youth ranks my dream was to play one game for Motherwell. But to go out and maybe get a cup with them is beyond my wildest dreams."

Cadden, a born and bred Motherwell boy, has been on the youth academy books at Fir Park since the age of nine.

He won the 2016 Scottish Youth Cup with the club and proudly boasts, while knocking on wood, that he is still undefeated at the national stadium.

It is changed days for the young midfielder these days, however, as he finds his feet at the top of the Scottish game.

Cadden may have made his senior debut back in 2014 but it is over the last two seasons he has really made a name for himself.

He has settled into the Motherwell side as a regular and has fast become one of the most exciting players in Scotland's under-21 Euro 2019 qualifying campaign.

Sunday will be another huge step in Cadden's development as his side fight to be the first domestic team to beat Celtic in 18 months.

As manager Stephen Robinson keeps saying - from the moment they booked their place in the final - someone has to end their run so why not Motherwell?

They may be divided on budgets, individual stars and even the number of supporters in the stands but with Motherwell closing in on a sellout at their end and both teams on a similar run of form, confidence is high.

Motherwell have they knocked out Aberdeen and Rangers en route to the final and won five of their last eight matches, the same as Celtic.

They will have more than 12,000 fans at the national stadium on Sunday and Cadden knows only too well what they will be going through.

"At the semi final the fans were unbelievable. They were the 7,000 happiest people I've ever seen in my life." Chris Cadden

The club have only made it to two cup finals in his lifetime, the 2005 League Cup final when they lost 5-1 to Rangers and more recently, 2011 Scottish Cup final when Celtic sank them 3-0.

Cadden, at the age of 14, was in the stand that afternoon.

He was there with his brother and father, wearing his Motherwell colours, mentally kicking every ball and going through every emotion.

Cadden says if any of the newer boys who signed in the summer do not realise how much this means to them he will be the first to share it with them.

"I'll let them know anyway if they don't but they all do, they all know what it means," he says.

"They all live about the area as well because most of them are from down south so they know the feeling.

"The fans have been brilliant everywhere I go. They've been talking away to me and you can tell they're all really up for it."

He adds: "There's a good feeling about the club and the town. There's a real buzz, a real atmosphere, that's what a football club can bring so hopefully we can keep it going.

"I'll know [what they're going through], they kick every ball. Every ball is the enemy. At the semi-final they were unbelievable, they were the 7000 happiest people I've ever seen in my life."