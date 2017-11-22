  • STV
Murty confirms Alves missed Hamilton game due to injury

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The defender is struggling for Dundee clash, while no date set for Lee Wallace's return.

A month in the life of Bruno: Alves has slipped down the pecking order, served a suspension and is now injured.
Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has confirmed Bruno Alves missed Saturday's defeat to Hamilton Accies due to a back injury.

It was reported on Tuesday the defender had refused to take his place on the bench as a substitute but it was later suggested an injury led to his absence.

Alves has not played since Pedro Caixinha's final game in charge last month.

He served a suspension for his League Cup semi-final clash with Louis Moult and was then pushed down the pecking order by youngster Ross McCrorie.

Speaking to RangersTV, Murty said he is also struggling to return in time for Friday's Scottish Premiership fixture away to Dundee.

"Bruno Alves wasn't fit for Saturday with a sore back and he has stepped up his rehab but it is very much a day-by-day process for him and we will see how he reports in tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, there is still no date set for captain Lee Wallace's return from a groin injury which has sidelined him for two months.

"He is doing some really good numbers," Murty added.

"We just have to make sure his specifics for his groin are all hit and we make sure he is fully fit and firing when he comes back.

"It is encouraging seeing him open up and seeing him hit the speeds which he is hitting at the moment."

When asked if he had a date in mind, he added: "I don't, and while I'm not relaxed about it, I know he is in really good hands.

"Stevie (Walker, the physio) gives me really good reports on what he is doing and how he is progressing, so we know, when he is due to come back into training, he will be ready to handle the load.

"It'll then be a question of getting his match fitness and his sharpness up and getting some more volume into him so he can go and train with the players flat-out."

Graham Dorrans is continuing his rehab following an ankle problem while Jordan Rossiter is being eased back to fitness following his latest knee injury which has kept him out since late August.

Murty said: "Jordan Rossiter is progressing on. I get loads of tweets all the time about how he is doing and we are just having to make sure we keep Jordan informed, make sure he is ready to go when his body is ready and make sure we don't get too frustrated as he could get really frustrated.

"He wants to be on the pitch and he wants to be playing all the time. We just have to make sure we get him ready and he is ready to go when his body is good and done."

