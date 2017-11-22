Kilmarnock complete deal for midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu

The former West Brom player has been reunited with manager Steve Clarke.

Deal: Mulumbu has joined Kilmarnock. Kilmarnock FC

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu on a short-term deal.

The 30-year old defender has joined Steve Clarke's side on a deal until the end of the season.

Mulumbu worked under manager Clarke at the Hawthorns and was offered training facilities after finding himself without a club.

Now he has signed a contract with Killie to aid Clarke's efforts to lift the club up the Premiership table.

The DR Congo international made 211 appearances for West Brom over six seasons in the Championship and Premier League.

Mulumbu started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to England and spent two seasons with Norwich City after leaving West Brom.

The midfielder said that Clarke was the major influence on him deciding to move to Ayrshire.

"Obviously I didn't come here to Kilmarnock just like that," he told Kilmarnock's YouTube channel.

"I spoke with Steve Clarke before and he told me everything about the club. That was a big impact for me that he came here.

"I worked with him for a year and a half and I know that he's an honest manager. I know the way he trains and wants to play so that suited me and was a big effect for me to come here.

"I'm happy to be here and show the real Youssouf Mulumbu. I've been at Norwich for two years and it didn't work like I wanted so I have something to prove."

Mulumbu admitted he didn't know much about the Premiership but wasn't taking it lightly and had taken spoken to former team-mates before agreeing a deal.

"I have some friends who played in Scotland, like Graham Dorrans," he said. "I played with him at West Brom and Norwich so I spoke with him. Otherwise, I didn't know much [about Scottish football].

"I didn't come here thinking I played in the Premier League and it's going to be easy. I came here to challenge. I'm an honest player and I'm going to give everything and help my team."

Kilmarnock have received international clearance for Mulumbu and he is available to face Aberdeen this weekend.