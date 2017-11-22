Moussa Dembele to start up front for Celtic against PSG

The striker has been given the nod by Brendan Rodgers ahead of Leigh Griffiths.

Start: Dembele will face his former club. SNS Group

Moussa Dembele will lead the line for Celtic against Paris Saint-Germain after Brendan Rodgers named his side to face the French giants.

Dembele keeps his place in the starting line-up despite Griffiths coming off the bench to net a free-kick in the 1-0 win at Ross County on Saturday.

Ahead of the Champions League match in Paris, Rodgers talked up the qualities of both forwards, saying the competition for a starting place was "perfect" for him and he's chosen to start Dembele against the club where he spent eight years as a youth player.

Craig Gordon starts in goal behind a defence of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic and Kieran Tierney.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are in the centre of the park behind James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor, with Dembele in the lone striker's role.

Celtic lost 5-0 against PSG in Glasgow in their first group stage game and can't qualify for the latter stages of the competition but are on course to beat Anderlecht to third place in the group and take a spot in the Europa League knockout rounds.