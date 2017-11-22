Celtic fall to 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain

The Scottish champions suffered a thumping Champions League defeat in Paris.

Torment: Neymar scored against Celtic again. SNS Group

Celtic have fallen to a 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in their Champions League match in Paris.

The French giants showed their class with the expensively-assembled front line of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe all finding the net in what turned out to be a bruising defeat for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic had shocked PSG by taking the lead in the first minute when Moussa Dembele picked up the ball from a corner before firing in a powerful shot.

The Scottish champions didn't hold the advantage for long. Neymar equalised seven minutes later with a low shot past Craig Gordon and the Brazilian put his side ahead in the 22nd minute, dancing through the defence to slot home his second.

Cavani made it 3-1 on 28 minutes and it wasn't long before the third part of the strike trio got his name on the scoresheet. Mbappe found himself in plenty of space on the right hand side of the box to shoot past Gordon.

Celtic proved harder to break down in the early stages of the second half but midfielder Marco Verratti fired in a low shot on 75 minutes. PSG found another purple patch and four minutes later Cavani got his second of the night with a brilliant volley.

Moments later, Dani Alves completed the scoring. The Brazilian hit a dipping shot that Gordon couldn't get to and continued what has been a free-scoring group stage for the French side.

For Celtic it was another heavy defeat but their hopes of reaching the Europa League remain high after Anderlecht lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the other group game.