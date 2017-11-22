Rodgers takes positives for Celtic despite heavy defeat

The Celtic manager accepted his side were up against "the best in world football".

Brendan Rodgers admitted his side made costly defensive errors in their 7-1 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but said his players gave all they had against one of the best sides in world football.

Celtic had gone into the game hoping for a better outcome than the 5-0 reverse they suffered at home but once again fell prey to PSG'a attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

The Scottish champions took an early lead, which the manager felt "shook" PSG but he said his side gave the ball away too easily and were punished. Despite that, he said there were more positives to take from the game than from the defeat in Glasgow.

"I know it's funny because the scoreline is different but I felt it was a different game," he said. "I thought there were more moments in the game where we showed confidence.

"I think the difference where you're playing against this level of team is that if you make a mistake or give them half a chance then they score.

"They had 11 shots, seven of which went in. That's just an incredible level.

"It's not just quality, it's the very best in world football. Our players gave everything.

"Tactically I don't think there was anything more we could do. We're defending in a medium to low block with five across the back and trying to block the spaces but the quality of their game is so high that eventually they make their way through."

Anderlecht's defeat to Bayern Munich means that avoiding a heavy defeat to the Belgian side at Celtic Park in the final group game would see Rodgers' side reach the Europa League. He said that if that aim was achieved, he would consider the group stage to be a success.

"We've got that home game now and there's been some tough games for us," he said. "At Anderlecht we had a great result away there and now it's in our hands to go and finish the job.

"If we do that then it's been a good campaign for us in this second season in the Champions League.

"We wanted European football after Christmas and if we can do that, it'll be great for us."