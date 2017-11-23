Football Talk: French mark Boyata down, Rodgers' sarcasm

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

The French did not think Dedryck Boyata had a good night. SNS

The less said about Celtic's night in Paris the better but unfortunately for them everyone is out to critic what went wrong.

L'Equipe were particularity harsh with their player stats giving no one more than three points. Poor Dedryck Boyata was handed a one.

Brendan Rodgers made a sarcastic dig in his post-match interview asking if Celtic should field seven at the back. It was an awkward watch.

And Chris Sutton couldn't resist a dig on Twitter by bringing Rangers into the equation after their defeat to Hamilton at the weekend.

