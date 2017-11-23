Ross County sign ex-Manchester United winger Chris Eagles

The 32-year-old joins up with Owen Coyle for a third time after agreeing a short-term deal.

Ross County have completed the signing of former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles on a deal until the end of the season.

Eagles, 32, who left English outfit Port Vale following their relegation to League Two, came through the ranks at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson's watch.

He failed to nail down regular football at United, however, and eventually left the club to join Owen Coyle's Burnley, who he helped achieve promotion to the English Premiership.

Eagles linked up once more with Coyle at Bolton Wanderers but his three-year contract with the Trotters was cut short shortly after Coyle left the club.

The duo are now reunited for a third time in the Highlands, leaving his manager delighted.

Coyle said: "I am delighted to sign Chris. He is a player I know well having worked with him previously.

"Chris did well while on trial here last week and I feel he will be a great addition to the squad.

"He brings a wealth of experience playing at the top level."