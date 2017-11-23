Craig Levein: Fans right to be angry but future bright

The Hearts boss understands current frustration but lauded the club's long-term strategy.

Craig Levein: The Hearts boss says the squad needs bolstered in January. SNS

Craig Levein says Hearts fans have every right to be angry with the club's displays this season but is confident the Jam Tarts' future is a bright one.

The Jam Tarts' 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at the revamped Tynecastle last Sunday made it one point from 12 for the capital outfit.

Boos were audible upon the full-time whistle following the stalemate.

Levein says he understands the fans' frustrations with first-term results but insists the "exceptional" work going on behind-the-scenes work at the club bodes well for the future.

"You buy a season ticket and expect to win, that's normal," said the Hearts boss.

"So I don't want that to change, I don't want people not to be angry, I think that is right.

"But my focus is now on the first team and getting that right as soon as possible."

He added: "The long-term strategy for the club is fantastic, where we are now compared to three years ago is amazing.

"Spending £12 or £13m on a new stand while investing in the first-team, we've tripled our investment in youth development, these are all significant.

"What happens with the first team is obviously at the forefront of what people think the club represents but behind-the-scenes the work has been exceptional. I know what is coming and how well the club is situated."

We need a left-back, we need width and pace, we could do with a goal-scoring midfield player...I've got my shopping list out. Craig Levein on his January wish list

Levein took control of first-team affairs following Ian Cathro's dismissal earlier this season and has combined duties as director of football and manager since.

The former Scotland boss insists he is not overloaded with work and is working with the club's recruitment staff on a wish list for the winter transfer window.

He said: "I'm fairly relaxed, other people have taken on responsibilities. I done the director of football and manager's roles at Dundee United as well, so I'm focused on the first team.

"We need a lot of things. We've got an imbalance and things that we need to fix, but I'd rather talk about that closer to January.

"But we need a left-back, we need width and pace, we could do with a goalscoring midfield player...I've got my shopping list out.

"I like a strong core and pace on the outside, and a balance of left and right footed players, but we are a bit away from that."

Levein confirmed winger Jamie Walker will start against Ross County on Saturday, while Arnaud Djoum and Aaron Hughes are also fit.