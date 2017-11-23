McHugh: We no longer settle for anything less than a win

The Motherwell captain says boss Stephen Robinson has instilled a winning mentality.

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh says the club will take a winning mentality into this weekend's League Cup final.

The Steelmen are preparing for the Hampden showdown off the back of an emphatic performance and 2-0 win away to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

It is a result the club captain says would not have been realistic last season, when he thinks the team would have been happy to get a point.

Under manager Stephen Robinson, McHugh says Motherwell now believe they can take on the best teams in the country.

Before Motherwell booked their place in the final, beating Rangers 2-0, McHugh said the manager had changed the mentality within the club to the extent they expected to win the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend's fixture he reiterated that point, saying they no longer settle for a share of credit.

"We're not going there for a day out or to make up the numbers, we've worked really hard to get to this stage," McHugh said.

"We've played a lot of games in the cup going back to the group stage games in July. And we've come through tough quarter-finals, semi-finals and even up at Ross County in the round before that.

"We don't want to go there have a day out, we want to win the cup."

He added: "There's been a complete change in the mindset this year to last season. The gaffer has to take the credit for that with the players he's brought in and the mindset in general.

"Last year we would have been delighted to go to Aberdeen and get a point but this year we went on Saturday and fully expected to win the game.

"That's a shift in the mindset and I think you've seen that in the results and performances."