Graeme Murty: End to manager search will benefit us all

Graeme Murty believes it will be "good for all involved" at Rangers when the club wrap up their search for a new manager but understands why they are taking their time.

The under-20 boss has been taking interim charge of the Ibrox side since Pedro Caixinha was sacked from his position a month ago.

The Light Blues won two games and lost one under Murty's temporary reign, his second of the 2017 after stepping in when Mark Warburton left in February.

He says regardless of whether the board decide to stick with him or appoint a new manager from elsewhere, everyone would benefit from a conclusion.

"I realise people want things resolved and they need a resolution but these things can't be hurried," he said.

"They have to take time to make sure this appointment is the correct one.

"It would be good for all involved at the football club that we have someone in place, whether that's me or someone else, but until then we are coping.

"We are actually moving forward, the players are working extremely hard and they're doing their bit."

When asked if the length of time it has taken to appoint a new manager could affect the players, Murty continued: "It could have an impact if the players allow it to have an impact.

"We can't afford to look outwith our own little group, if players concentrate on 'it could be this guy, it could be that guy, he likes this kind of player' they're going to forget what's important and that is prepping themselves every day.

"They can't control the board or how long this will take. We have to be wise enough to accept those things we can't change and I've encouraged the boys to focus within."