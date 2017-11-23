  • STV
  • MySTV

Graeme Murty: End to manager search will benefit us all

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The interim boss says a resolution to the situation would be 'good for all involved'.

Graeme Murty believes it will be "good for all involved" at Rangers when the club wrap up their search for a new manager but understands why they are taking their time.

The under-20 boss has been taking interim charge of the Ibrox side since Pedro Caixinha was sacked from his position a month ago.

The Light Blues won two games and lost one under Murty's temporary reign, his second of the 2017 after stepping in when Mark Warburton left in February.

He says regardless of whether the board decide to stick with him or appoint a new manager from elsewhere, everyone would benefit from a conclusion.

"I realise people want things resolved and they need a resolution but these things can't be hurried," he said.

"They have to take time to make sure this appointment is the correct one.

"It would be good for all involved at the football club that we have someone in place, whether that's me or someone else, but until then we are coping.

"We are actually moving forward, the players are working extremely hard and they're doing their bit."

When asked if the length of time it has taken to appoint a new manager could affect the players, Murty continued: "It could have an impact if the players allow it to have an impact.

"We can't afford to look outwith our own little group, if players concentrate on 'it could be this guy, it could be that guy, he likes this kind of player' they're going to forget what's important and that is prepping themselves every day.

"They can't control the board or how long this will take. We have to be wise enough to accept those things we can't change and I've encouraged the boys to focus within."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.