Derek McInnes is going nowhere, says Aberdeen chairman

Stewart Milne says the Dons boss has told him he has no intention of leaving Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes: 'Unfinished business' at Aberdeen. SNS

The Dons boss has been widely tipped to replace Pedro Caixinha as Rangers manager following the sacking of the Portuguese coach last month.

McInnes has also been heavily linked with a move to West Brom following Tony Pulis' dismissal.

Milne has now confirmed his manager laid bare his desire to stay with the Dons, claiming McInnes has unfinished business in the north east.

He told RedTV : "Derek made his position very clear to me last night that he has no intentions of going anywhere.

"He loves this club. He knows he's loved, he knows he's respected by everyone at the club and the fans out there.

"I think anybody who heard Derek speak (at the new stadium hearing) about his passion for this club - it's a big, big part of his life."

Milne added: "He firmly believes he has unfinished business here. He's always said to me that he didn't want to leave this club with just one trophy in the boardroom.

"It's great news for everyone that he is committed. He just wants to get on doing the job.

"No one wants to see him leave. I know he will one day but we all dearly hope he will be here for quite some time."