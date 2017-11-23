  • STV
Chris Eagles: Ross County training 'like Barcelona'

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The former Manchester United winger has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Ross County signing Chris Eagles says the Staggies' standard of training has been "like Barcelona".

The former Manchester United wide man has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Highlanders.

Eagles, 32, said the opportunity to link up with Owen Coyle for a third time was too good to turn down, while he has been left hugely impressed by the quality in County's ranks.

He said: "Owen bought me for Burnley from Man United when I was 21, and he bought me again when I was at Burnley to go to Bolton.

"With him and Sir Alex, I've looked up to them as father figures if you like.

"I wanted to play under him again and prove to people who are talking a bit much that I can still do it.

He added: "When I trained, the way they kept the ball and how good everyone is individually (was suprising).

"There were all good on the ball, it was like Barcelona, I was loving it."

Eagles is available for selection for the Staggies' trip to Tynecastle Park to take on Hearts, subject to international clearance.

