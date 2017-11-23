Neil McCann: I can handle big personalities at Dundee

The Dens Park boss says he has the dressing room's full backing ahead of Rangers match.

Dundee boss Neil McCann says he is more than capable of handling big personalities despite an alleged bust-up with goalkeeper Scott Bain.

The former number one has not played for the Dens Park side since a rumoured clash with his manager following last month's defeat to Hamilton.

In his absence Elliott Parish has stepped in, keeping a clean sheet against Kilmarnock last time out.

The arrival of French stopper Jeremy Malharbe on trial adds further competition and appears to suggest Bain, who is subject to ongoing disciplinary action, has turned out for Dundee for the last time.

"I don't know where you are going with that," he said. "There was an issue with Scott that found him out of the side, he's now injured. That situation is ongoing.

"I've got lots of strong characters in that dressing room, lots. I like players to be vocal, to ask questions.

"I'm not frightened of dealing with big characters, without big characters you will never be a successful team and we've got a number of them."

'The players thought they knew better but ultimately when you find out later in your career the manager knows best.' Neil McCann on his playing days at Hearts

He added: "I've been there myself, back at Hearts we had some really opinionated players and I saw the manager deal with them.

"The players thought they knew better but ultimately when you find out later in your career the manager knows best."

McCann has been impressed by triallist Malherbe, who has been available since leaving Dinamo Brest in the summer.

He said: "We had the opportunity to bring Jeremy in and he's been really impressive.

"We've only had a short time to work with him but he's looked good and is not attached to a club at the moment so it would be remiss not to take him on and he's fared well."

Dundee host Rangers at Dens Park on Friday night.