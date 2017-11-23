Moussa Dembele up for best young French player award

The Celtic forward joins Kylian Mpabbe and Anthony Martial on the 11-man shortlist.

Moussa Dembele celebrates his opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. SNS

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has been shortlisted for Best Young French Player 2017 award.

The 20-year-old, who gave Celtic a shock lead in their 7-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, beat PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to the Telefoot trophy last year.

He has now made the 11-man shortlist for this calendar year after helping Celtic to the treble during his first season at the Hoops.

Dembele faces stiff competition this time round, with PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United winger Anthony Martial also nominated.

The winner is decided via a public vote.