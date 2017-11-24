Watch the Champions League highlights from matchday five

The key game for Scotland was Celtic losing 7-1 to Paris St-Germain in Group B.

Matchday five ended in deep disappointment for Celtic as they crashed to a 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but their Europa League dream stays alive thanks to the other Group B result.

Bayern Munich beat Anderlecht 2-1 in Belgium to keep Celtic three points ahead in third spot with just one game remaining.

You can catch all the highlights of what happened on matchday five across all eight groups here.

